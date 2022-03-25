Raiders cut 5 players from offseason roster

Since the beginning of free agency, the Raiders have been busy adding players. Some 18 new free agents have been signed along with two players acquired in trades. Today, they tidied up the roster, cutting five players who had been on the offseason roster prior to the start of free agency.

The team officially waived S Jordan Brown, DT P.J. Johnson and T William Sweet and released S Natrell Jamerson, and WR Javon Wims. All of whom had been signed to reserve/future contracts back in January. Now they’re the odd men out.

Wims is cut following the additions of Davante Adams via trade with the Packers and the free agent additions of Mack Hollins and Demarcus Robinson.

Sweet was released following the re-signing of Brandon Parker and Jermaine Eluemunor.

Johnson spent the latter part of last season on the practice squad. The team overhauled their DT group with the additions of Bilal Nichols, Andrew Billings, Kyle Peko, and Vernon Butler.

Brown and Jamerson exit just a day after the team added Duron Harmon to a safety group that has everyone returning.