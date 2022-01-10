The 2022 NFL Playoffs are just one week away and Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner. Here is the full schedule and final scores from Week 18, as well as final standings for the NFL Playoffs.

NFL Week 18 Scores, Results, Schedule

Saturday, January 8

4:30 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs 28

Denver Broncos 24

8:15 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys 51

Philadelphia Eagles 26

Sunday, January 9

1:00 p.m. ET

Washington Football Team 22

New York Giants 7

Cincinnati Bengals 16

Cleveland Browns 21

Pittsburgh Steelers 16

Baltimore Ravens 13

Green Bay Packers 30

Detroit Lions 37

Indianapolis Colts 11

Jacksonville Jaguars 26

Chicago Bears 17

Minnesota Vikings 31

Tennessee Titans 28

Houston Texans 25

4:25 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints 30

Atlanta Falcons 20

Seattle Seahawks 38

Arizona Cardinals 30

New York Jets 10

Buffalo Bills 27

Carolina Panthers 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41

New England Patriots 24

Miami Dolphins 33

San Francisco 49ers 27

Los Angeles Rams 24

Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET): Watch live on NBC and Peacock

Los Angeles Chargers 32

Las Vegas Raiders 35

2021-22 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture

*Currently in playoff spot

AFC Playoff Picture 2021-22

Tennessee Titans (12-5)* – clinched division title, number 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)* – clinched division title Buffalo Bills (11-6)* – clinched playoff berth Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)* – clinched division title Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)* – clinched playoff berth New England Patriots (10-7)* – clinched playoff berth Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)* – clinched playoff berth

NFC Playoff Picture 2021-22

Green Bay Packers (13-4)* – clinched division title, number 1 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)* – clinched division title Dallas Cowboys (12-5)* – clinched division title Los Angeles Rams (12-5)* – clinched playoff berth Arizona Cardinals (11-5)* – clinched playoff berth San Francisco 49ers (10-7)* – clinched playoff berth Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)* – clinched playoff berth

