Raiders announce signing of RB Ameer Abdullah

The Raiders have announced their second free-agent running back addition this week. This time, it is veteran Ameer Abdullah, who joins the team on a one-year deal.

The Raiders signed veteran Brandon Bolden earlier this week, but his role is expected to be mostly on special teams. However, Abdullah could have a bigger role in the offense as a receiving back.

Abdullah was originally a second-round pick by the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft, but he has since bounced around the NFL. He did catch on with the Panthers at the end of the 2021 season, appearing in 11 games for the team.

He did play in all 17 games in 2021 as he caught 38 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 166 yards on 51 attempts for the Panthers and Vikings. He was mostly used as a change-of-pace back, but that is expected to be his role in Las Vegas this season, as well.

With Jalen Richard gone, look for Abdullah to take over some third-down work for the Raiders and also contribute on special teams, where has averaged 25.4 yards per return during his career. Abdullah will turn 29 years old in June.