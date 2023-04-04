Raid at Nashville shooter Audrey Hale’s home yields journals, Covenant yearbooks

Officers who descended upon Audrey Hale’s Nashville home hours after the Covenant school shooting recovered, among the cache of weaponry, 20 journals, a half-dozen school yearbooks and several writings, including a suicide note, newly obtained court documents show.

The revelation came just one day after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and other state officials announced a $200 million-plus proposal to bolster school safety – including $140 million to arm teachers.

Hale, 28, blasted into the private Nashville elementary school on the morning of March 27 and killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, before being shot dead, officials have said.

Read the list of items seized from Audrey Hale's home

The list of items seized by law enforcement in hours after Audrey Hale’s attack on Nashville’s Covenant School. Criminal Court for Davidson County

The Metro Nashville Police Department executed a search warrant hours later at the Brightwood Avenue home where the shooter lived with her parents.

Investigators raided the brick-faced single-story home around 3 p.m. local time for any evidence in connection with the mass murder.

They left with dozens of items spanning from technology to firearms to health care cards, according to an Inventory of Seized Property obtained by The Post Tuesday.

The nine-page document lists 47 lines of items taken from the home, including 20 journals, Hale’s suicide note, other notes written by Hale, two memoirs, five Covenant School yearbooks, five laptops and seven cellphones.

One of the lines, which describes the items as “3 folders” and what appears to be “9 journals” further states, “school shootings; firearms courses.”





Audrey Hale in an undated photo. Linkedin/Audrey Hale

Police also seized ammunition, shooting targets, firearms and miscellaneous weapons accessories and hard drives.

Home videos, a 2023 planner, artwork, a resume, details related to passwords and a yearbook from Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School of the Arts were also among the items taken, the document states.

Hale’s parents, Ron and Norma, previously said they did not approve of guns and had thought their daughter had sold her weapons. Along with the three weapons she used in the school shooting, another four guns were found during the search, police said last week.

Hale, who police said was transgender, fired into the locked side doors at Covenant School, her former alma mater, around 10:10 a.m. March 27.

The heavily armed shooter crawled through the shattered glass doors and entered the school.

She was then seen stalking through the empty halls of the school as 911 calls poured in.

Armed with two rifles and a handgun, Hale unleashed 152 bullets as she carried out a 14-minute killing spree before police gunned her down.

Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo each fired four rounds, ultimately killing Hale, police said.

Nine-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney were killed in the assault, as well as school janitor Mike Hill, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak and headmistress Katherine Koonce, who reportedly ran toward Hale in an attempt to protect the school.





Clockwise from top left: William Kinney, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, Mike Hill, Katherine Koonce and Cynthia Peak.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake previously said police searched Hale’s family’s home and her vehicle, which was left at the scene.

He said investigators recovered a manifesto-type document and detailed maps pertaining to her killing spree.

And police revealed Monday Hale had “considered the actions of other mass murderers” and had left behind a trove of writings.





The boarded-up front door of Audrey Hale’s family home in Nashville, Tennessee.

“In the collective writings by Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented, in journals, her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at the Covenant School,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said Monday.

That same day, Gov. Lee’s administration announced legislation and an amended budget proposal that bolsters school security and safety protocols, including allocating $140 million to go toward placing armed guards at “every public school.”

The administration also proposed $20 million for public schools and $7 million for private schools to upgrade their security.





The back entrance to Hale’s house after the police raid on March 28, 2023. Ben Hendren for NY Post

A proposed $30 million would go toward an expanded “statewide homeland security network” consisting of 122 agents serving public and private schools, and $8 million for health liaisons.

Lee did not address specific questions related to changes to gun laws Monday other than to say he was willing to consider lawmakers’ proposed solutions, according to the Tennessean.

Though gun control was not included in Lee’s proposed legislation, the governor told the Tennessean Friday, “individuals who are a threat to themselves or to others shouldn’t have access to weapons.”

Lee reportedly said Monday was “the next step.”

“But it is not the last step.”