Raheem Mostert throws subtle shade at 49ers’ Super Bowl 54 play-calling

Mostert throws subtle shade at 49ers' Super Bowl LIV play-calling

Three years have passed since the 49ers dropped a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, but it still must weigh heavily on Raheem Mostert’s mind.

The ex-49er and current Miami Dolphins running back took time Saturday to tweet about that fateful day, and appeared to diss coach Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling near the end of the game.

This isn’t the first time blame has been placed on the play-calling in those final minutes, as many pointed the finger at San Francisco’s run-pass ratio as a main contributor to the loss.

Shanahan seemingly abandoned the run in the game’s final minutes, though it was a one-possession game, 20-17, with just over six minutes left. It wasn’t that simple, however, when you look beyond the game’s 32 pass plays compared to 22 on the ground.

There were plenty of other reasons the 49ers lost the game, from San Francisco’s pass rush being a step behind Patrick Mahomes to the secondary struggling to keep up with the Chiefs on the back end. The offense missed at least one opportunity for a big play, too, when Jimmy Garoppolo overthrew receiver Emmanuel Sanders on a deep fourth-quarter pass.

But it’s certainly natural for Mostert, who exploded for 220 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the 2020 NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, to wonder how things might have gone if he had more than 12 rushing attempts against Kansas City.

The 49ers Faithful, and the rest of that 2019 squad, never will know. And three years after Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco’s Quest for Six persists.

