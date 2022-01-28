Rafael Nadal reaches sixth Australian Open final with historic 21st grand slam in sight – GETTY IMAGES

Rafael Nadal withstood a fightback from Matteo Berrettini to reach his sixth Australian Open final.

Having scraped through a five-set contest with Denis Shapovalov in the quarter-finals, there were doubts over how well Nadal would have recovered.

Playing under the roof on Rod Laver Arena while thunder rolled around Melbourne, the Spaniard was in complete control for two sets and recovered from losing the third to claim a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

Nadal, who feared a foot problem last year would end his career, is now only one match away from becoming the first man to win a 21st grand slam singles title.

