Rafael Nadal into French Open final after Alexander Zverev suffers injury

Rafael Nadal advanced to the French Open final after Alexander Zverev retired from their semifinal match with a right ankle injury in the second set.

Zverev rolled the ankle on game point for Nadal to force a tiebreak after Nadal won the first set 7-6 (8). The match was more than three hours old when Zverev screamed in pain and was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

Minutes later, Zverev re-entered the court on crutches to shake the chair umpire’s hand and hug Nadal.

“Very sad for him,” Nadal said of the No. 3 seed Zverev, the highest-ranked player without a major title. “He was playing unbelievable tournament. … I wish him very best and very fast recovery.”

Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 14th French Open title and 22th Grand Slam men’s singles title, becomes the second-oldest French Open men’s singles finalist in history behind Bill Tilden from 1930.

On Sunday, he will face Norwegian Casper Ruud or Croatian Marin Cilic in the final in what could be his last career match at Roland Garros. He has said this week that he does not know which French Open match will be his farewell.

He played on his 36th birthday on Friday. Sunday marks the 16th anniversary of his first French Open final, a win over Argentine Mariano Puerta.

