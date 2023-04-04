Rafael Nadal looks dejected after crashing out of the Australian Open against Mackenzie McDonald – Rafael Nadal fears grow after Monte Carlo Masters withdrawal – Reuters/Carl Recine

Rafael Nadal has announced his withdrawal from next week’s Monte Carlo Masters, in a move which will add to fears that he has reached a physical tipping point.

At 36, Nadal has been out of competition since he broke down in the second round of the Australian Open. Once the injury had been diagnosed as a strained hip flexor, his doctors suggested that the recovery time should be six to eight weeks.

Nadal did indeed start posting training videos in early March, which was roughly in keeping with the suggested timescale. But now it seems he is taking an ultra-cautious route back to the match court.

“Monte Carlo is and has been a key event on my career,” said Nadal in a statement. “But I am still not ready to compete without the risk of getting injured.”

While Nadal’s caution might seem sensible, this delay is also symptomatic of his growing fragility after an injury-plagued nine months. He needed a nerve ablation procedure last year to dull the chronic pain in his left foot – he suffers from a degenerative bone condition – and also tore a stomach muscle at Wimbledon that torpedoed the second half of his season.

Despite Nadal’s regular visits to the sick bay since his professional debut in 2001, this has been his most extended period without regular victories on the tour. The 22-time grand slam winner has played only 13 matches over the past nine months, scoring a measly five wins in that time.

His absence from Monte Carlo feels symbolic, because this has been his most successful ATP Tour event. Even in years when Nadal has struggled to find his form on hard courts, he has usually roared onto the clay – his favourite surface – with an early statement in this, the first showpiece of the European clay-court swing.

The sea-level conditions on the Riviera suit him far better than those prevailing in Madrid, the next Masters 1000 event on the calendar, where the altitude takes the sting out of his booming topspin. He has lifted the Monte Carlo title no fewer than 11 times – a tally only exceeded by his extraordinary 14 victories at Roland Garros.

Story continues

Sadly for the tournament, the man who is widely seen as Nadal’s natural heir, world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz, also pulled out yesterday. Alcaraz cited a problem in his left hand as well as soreness in his spine. The news will add to concerns that the 19-year-old is injury-prone.

Carlos Alcaraz dives during his match with Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Miami Open – Rafael Nadal fears grow after Monte Carlo Masters withdrawal – Shutterstock/Cristobal Herrera

This is the third significant event that Alcaraz has missed in the past six months. He strained a stomach muscle at the Paris Masters in November, which ruled him out of both the ATP Finals and Spain’s tilt at the Davis Cup. Then he was unable to compete in Australia because of a thigh strain that he had suffered in training.

His high-octane style makes for excellent viewing, but there must also be concerns over whether Alcaraz is pushing himself too hard. Even in February, he was clearly playing through pain in that same right thigh when he lost to Cameron Norrie in the final of the Rio Open.

One side-effect of Alcaraz’s withdrawal is to further postpone his next meeting with world No 1 Novak Djokovic. It is frustrating for tennis fans that the world’s two leading players of the moment have still only faced each other once on the match court, producing a thrilling three-set win for Alcaraz in Madrid last May.

What is more, they have not even entered the same tournament since November, because of Alcaraz’s injuries and Djokovic’s vaccine-related exclusion from American events such as Indian Wells and Miami.