Rafael Nadal and wife welcome first child

(AFP via Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal is taking on an entirely new game: Fatherhood.

The tennis star and wife Mery Perello reportedly welcomed their first child on Saturday afternoon in Mallorca, according to the Spanish outlet Marca.

The publication noted that the baby is a boy and will be named after his father.

Prior to the birth, the couple had been making headlines in the Spanish press. Ms Perello had been admitted to a private clinic in Palma amid her 31st week of pregnancy, according to The Sun. The reports at the time noted that doctors were monitoring the mom-to-be “as a precaution.”

Last month, Mr Nadal made headlines when he lost to Frances Tiafoe in round 16 of the US Open, just ahead of the quarter finals.

In interviews after the game, the currently ranked number 2 singles player in the world by the Association of Tennis Professional said the previous few months had been “difficult” and he was eager to welcome his first child.

“It’s been a few months a little difficult in every way, this is the reality. And from there, I will start again professionally and, on a personal level, finish with something that is important in my life, which is having my first child. I trust that everything will turn out well,” said Mr Nadal, perThe Guardian.

Mr Nadal and Ms Perello began dating in 2005 and were together for 14 years before getting engaged in 2019. The proposal happened while the couple were on vacation in Rome, as per CNN.