Rafael Devers rejects Red Sox contract extension offer

Reports: Rafael Devers rejects extension offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Contract talks between Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox have apparently hit a snag.

MLB insider Hector Gomez was first to report that Devers, who is two seasons away from unrestricted free agency, rejected the team’s offer ahead of Friday’s opener.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive added that Devers doesn’t want to discuss an extension once the season begins, which could provide a slight — however brief — saving grace for the team’s opener against the New York Yankees being postponed until Friday.

It is unclear how much the Red Sox’ offer to Devers was.

An All-Star for the first time in 2021, the 25-year-old Devers hit .279 with a career-high 38 homers with 113 runs batted in for the Red Sox last season.