Rafael Devers, Red Sox ‘far apart’ in contract negotiations

The Boston Red Sox still have plenty of work to do if they hope to extend Rafael Devers before the 2023 MLB season.

Devers and the team are still “far apart” in contract extension negotiations, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. While Boston recently raised its offer to the two-time All-Star third baseman, there is about a $100 million gap between the two sides.

“Word is the Red Sox have now raised their offer to $200 million-plus, probably necessary given the Braves signed less-experienced star third baseman Austin Riley for $212 million,” Heyman writes. “However, with Devers only a year away from free agency, he seeks at least 10 years for $300 million-plus.”

Devers, who turned 26 on Monday, enjoyed another stellar season in 2022. He hit .295 with 27 homers, 88 RBI and a .879 OPS in 141 games.

The good news for Boston is Devers, unlike his teammate Xander Bogaerts, isn’t scheduled to become a free agent until after the 2023 campaign. Still, there should be a sense of urgency to get a deal done with both homegrown superstars this winter.