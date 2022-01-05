Last year, Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood joined Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner as a new super trio, The Smile. Today, they unveiled their first-ever single “You Will Never Work In Television Again.”

Debuted live in the band’s secret show at last year’s Glastonbury event Live At Worthy Farm, the new track is the group’s first official release. Produced by Nigel Godrich, its accompanying lyric video was directed by Duncan Loudon.

The Smile will perform three consecutive live shows on Jan. 29 and 30 at Magazine London, which will also be live streamed, and the shows are set within a 24 hour period. Physical and livestream tickets are on sale at 9 a.m. GMT on Jan. 7 via Driift. Superfans can sign up for pre-sale tickets by joining The Smile’s mailing list.

All three shows will bring together a live show, a livestream, and a cinematic film that will be captured by award-winning director Paul Dugdale (The Rolling Stones, Adele, Paul McCartney).

The Smile Live Stream Times

BROADCAST #1: London – 8pm Sat. / New York – 3pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 12pm Sat. / Sydney – 7am Sun. / Tokyo – 5am Sun.

BROADCAST #2: London – 1am Sun. / New York – 8pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 5pm Sat. / Sydney – 12pm Sun. / Tokyo – 10am Sun.

BROADCAST #3: London – 11am Sun. / New York – 6am Sun. / Los Angeles – 3am Sun. / Sydney – 10pm Sun. / Tokyo – 8pm Sun.

The post Radiohead Side Project The Smile Release First Single ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ appeared first on SPIN.