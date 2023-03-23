Radha Mitchell, Adam Demos And Bart Edwards Lead ‘Take My Hand’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has begun on Take My Hand, a romantic drama feature starring Radha Mitchell (Finding Neverland), Adam Demos (UnREAL), Bart Edwards (The Witcher), Meg Fraser (Bloody Hell) and former Big Brother contestant Xavier Molyneux making his film debut.

Former Neighbours star and singer Natalie Bassingthwaite (Elvis) is also among cast.

Director Raftopolous co-wrote the screenplay with Dave Paterson (2067) based on the true love story between himself and his current wife.

Take My Hand follows vibrant young Australian woman Laura who forges a successful banking career in London and seemingly has the perfect marriage. Her world is turned upside down when she is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and her husband starts to show his true colours. When a tragic accident leaves her a widowed mother with three sons, she returns home to Australia, and is reunited with Michael, a high school friend and a divorcee with one daughter, who has loved Laura since they were teenagers.

Laura is portrayed in her adult and younger years by Mitchell and Fraser, respectively. Demos and Molyneux respectively play Michael and young Michael, while Edwards portrays Laura’s first husband, Jason.

In addition to Raftopoulos as writer-director, the team includes Blake Northfield (Wyrmwood: Apocalypse) as producer, director of photography Wade Muller (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), production designer Esther Rosenberg (Fear Below), costume designer Tracey Rose Sparks (Red Billabong) and hair and make-up designer Billie Weston (Elvis). Take My Hand marks Raftopoulos’ debut feature film.

Radha Mitchell is repped by Shanahan Management (Aus), Atlas Artists (US) and Glaser Weil Fink Jacobs Howard Avchen & Shapiro. Demos is represented by Sophie Jermyn Management (Aus) and Untitled Entertainment (US). Edwards is repped by Jay Glazer at Neon Kite (US), 42 (UK) and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette & Feldman.