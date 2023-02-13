Radar Pictures secures feature film rights for Geronimo Stilton – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Pictures has secured the feature film rights for Geronimo Stilton, the best-selling children’s book series about the crime-solving adventures of a mouse journalist and his eccentric gang of family and friends.

Canadian animation writer, director and voice actor David Soren – whose credits include Turbo, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and Paramount Animation’s upcoming Under the Boardwalk – has been attached to adapt and direct the Geronimo Stilton feature film.

The Geronimo Stilton character was created by Italian author Elisabetta Dami in the 1990s from stories she invented for young patients while volunteering at a children’s hospital.

Since then the character has been featured in more than 300 books, translated into over 50 languages, as well as graphic novels, an animated series, eight live stage productions, video games and toys.

The original books and their spin-offs have sold 180 million copies in 150 countries.

“I’m excited to be working with Radar Pictures to bring this incredibly popular book series to life. Geronimo Stilton is beloved around the world and, it’s high time for his first hilarious, feature film adventure,” said Soren.

Geronimo Stilton follows in a long line of high-profile IPs secured by Emmy-winning Ted Field’s independent Los Angeles film and TV development and production company Radar Pictures for adaptation as feature films or series.

Other recent acquisitions include the Valdemar fantasy book series and The Wheel Of Time novels by Robert Jordan.

The Geronimo Stilton book series is published in Italy by Edizioni Piemme and by Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education and media company, in the United States and other English-speaking countries.

The feature will see Geronimo stumble on a conspiracy that is bigger than anything he and his collaborators have ever tackled before. But working together, they attempt to stay one step ahead of the enemy in a game of cat and mouse.

The feature film is being produced as a collaboration between Radar Pictures and Italian trans-media entertainment company Atlantyca Entertainment.

The Milan-based company manages the international publishing rights as well as animation and licensing rights worldwide for the Geronimo Stilton book series.

It also manages the IP rights for a number of other popular children’s characters including Bat Pat, Berry Bees and Snow Black brands and all of its franchises.

The company has produced three seasons of the globally popular Geronimo Stilton animated television series, a co-production with Superprod with the participation of Rai Kids.

“Here at Atlantyca, we are honored to see our beloved Geronimo Stilton is heading to Hollywood! ” said Atlantyca President Pietro Marietti. “For 20 years, we’ve proudly created a global brand with extraordinary success achieved through books, the animated series, our musical and exhibitions, resulting in Geronimo Stilton becoming a worldwide transmedia phenomenon.

“Our partnership with Radar Pictures is truly a next step for this famed mouse journalist. We are so excited to see the potential this brings to sharing his story with new audiences on the big screen.”

Anthony Tringali, Michael Napoliello and Maria Frisk will produce for Radar.

“The Geronimo Stilton books are so wonderfully witty and you immediately fall in love with the characters. The movie will bring audiences of all ages on an unforgettable and hilarious journey full of action, heart, and mousy misadventures,” said Tringali.

The film will be executive produced by Field, whose more than 60 film credits include the Jumanji franchise, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and Ferngully.

“Radar is excited to be working with Atlantyca to bring this character to the big screen for his many millions of fans and readers around the globe,” said Field.

Radar Pictures is repped by Buchwald. David Soren is repped by Adam Levine and Sara Nestor at Verve Talent and Literary Agency.