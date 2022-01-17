Rachel Zegler ‘Meant No Disrespect’ in Reenacting Britney Spears’ Twitter Note About Jamie Lynn

Rachel Zegler Britney Spears Jamie Lynn Spears

Rachel Zegler is “so sorry for upsetting” anyone offended by her since-deleted video in which she reenacted Britney Spears’ Twitter messages to sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Zegler, who currently stars in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, dramatized a reading of Britney’s tweets in the video posted to her socials.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always. While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone,” Zegler tweeted on Monday after the video received backlash from Britney’s fans.

“This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable,” Zegler added in a second tweet.

While Zegler deleted the video, people were quick to repost the reading on Twitter. Earlier this month, Zegler won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture—musical or comedy for her role of Maria in West Side Story.

In a Twitter post Friday afternoon, Britney, 40, accused Jamie Lynn of spreading “crazy lies” after Jamie Lynn, 30, alleged during her recent interview with Nightline that Britney once pulled out a knife and locked the two of them in a room.

“Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW… I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!” Britney wrote. “The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut… So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!

Jamie Lynn shared a message on Instagram early Friday insisting that she “is always here” for her older sister while explaining the accusations Britney makes on social media “don’t match” what is said between the sisters privately. She claimed Britney’s posts lead to “death threats” against her family.

“Brit, I am always here for you, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media,” Jamie Lynn wrote.

On Saturday, Britney responded to her sister in another post, tweeting that she loves her younger sister “unconditionally” in a lengthy statement — after she initially accused Jamie Lynn of trying to “sell a book at [her] expense.”

“Jamie Lynn… I don’t think your book is about me at all… I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me!!!” Britney wrote.

“But it doesn’t make sense at all to me what you are saying!!! I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing!!!!” Britney added. “But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me!!! What Dad did to me, they don’t even do that to criminals… so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me!!!”