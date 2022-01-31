Rachel Maddow To Take Hiatus Of “Several Weeks” To Focus On Other Projects; Rotating Series Of Hosts Will Fill In – The Hamden Journal

Rachel Maddow plans to announce on her show on Monday that she will be taking a hiatus to work on other projects.

An MSNBC source said that Maddow will focus on a new podcast and feature film for NBCUniversal, with her final show before the hiatus on Friday. A rotating series of hosts will take her place during her break, which was described as lasting for “several weeks.” Maddow will appear on major breaking news events, like coverage of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, scheduled for March 1.

Maddow signed a new multi-year agreement with the network and NBCUniversal last year that included developing new projects across the company. She already produced the Bag Man podcast, which also included a book, with a paperback version soon to be released.

At the time she signed her new deal, there were reports that she planned to scale back her schedule with The Rachel Maddow Show, but nothing has been announced. The source said that Maddow will return to her regular schedule when the hiatus is over.

Maddow is the top rated personality at MSNBC, and has hosted her show since 2008. Last week, MSNBC announced a change in its schedule, with Stephanie Ruhle taking over the 11 PM timeslot following the departure of Brian Williams. Business Insider first reported the news of Maddow’s hiatus.

More to come.