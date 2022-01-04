Rachel Maddow Has A Blunt Question For The Republican Party About Trump’s Kids

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow wants to know if the GOP is going to cover the Trump children’s legal fees along with their dad.

The Republican Party has agreed to pay up to $1.6 million in legal fees to help former President Donald Trump fight investigations into his business dealings in New York, The Washington Post reported last month.

Court documents filed Monday revealed that two of Trump’s children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., both of whom were heavily involved with the Trump Organization, have been subpoenaed along with Donald Trump as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil probe into the company’s business dealings.

“Here’s my question: Now that his kids have been subpoenaed as well, what do you think the odds are that Trump is going to figure out how to get the Republican Party to pay his kids’ legal fees as well?” Maddow asked on MSNBC Monday night. “Dad doesn’t have to pay his legal fees. Republican donors pay for those. But Ivanka and Don Jr. have to pay for their own lawyers? It seems so unfair.”

Watch below via Raw Story:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…