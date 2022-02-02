Associated Press

Rachel Maddow taking hiatus from MSNBC show until April

Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s most popular personality, said Monday she will be taking a hiatus from her prime time show until April to work on a new podcast and that a movie is being made of her first book and podcast about former Vice President Spiro Agnew. Maddow gave no details on her second podcast, being made for NBC Universal. “I am super-excited to tell you about it when I have more to tell,” said Maddow, who hosted her show from her home on Monday because she had been exposed to someone who had tested positive and shown symptoms of COVID-19.