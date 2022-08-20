Rachael Zion Clay slips out of cuffs, shoots cop from back of police car

Oklahoma authorities have released wild dash and bodycam video that shows a handcuffed woman retrieving a police rifle and firing it out of the back of a patrol car – striking a civilian and a deputy.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wellness check at a home in Blanchard just before noon on Aug. 12. Deputies took a woman into custody, placed her in handcuffs and into the back of a marked SUV.

Video taken inside the vehicle shows her squirming in the backseat, slipping one hand out of her cuffs and fishing out the rifle.

She loads it, aims out the window and begins firing.

Officers’ bodycams recorded the civilian getting shot in the chest. A deputy also suffered a minor injury when a bullet grazed his head, according to authorities. The victims scrambled to take cover behind another law enforcement vehicle as they called in the incident.

The wounded man’s son was also nearby and is seen running over and assisting with first aid as officers call for backup and an ambulance.

Both victims were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

Police initially described the encounter as a barricade situation and eventually the suspect, Rachael Zion Clay, surrendered to authorities.

Jail records show she is being held at the Grady County jail on $1 million bond and a charge of “shooting with intent to kill.”