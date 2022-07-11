Race To Replace Boris Johnson Begins As Sky News Sets First Debate – The Hamden Journal

The race to replace Boris Johnson has begun in earnest and Sky News will be first out the blocks in hosting a leader debate next week, with the BBC expected to follow suit.

Eleven Conservative candidates have thrown their hats into the ring to be the next UK Prime Minister, following Johnson’s bitter sort-of-resignation last week, but by the time the Sky debate takes place on Monday 18 July that number will likely have been whittled down to around four.

Candidates will need to have enough nominations from fellow MPs later this week in order to get through to the final four and, once down to two, the Conservative membership base will make the final decision, with more debates expected over the summer.

The BBC is shortly expected to unveil its plans while Channel 4 is yet to confirm whether it will host a debate. Last time there was a General Election, Channel 4 replaced Johnson with a block of ice after he failed to turn up for a debate about climate change.

Hosted by no-nonsense presenter Kay Burley, Sky’s debate will be free-to-air on Sky News and YouTube, with contenders facing questions from a virtual studio audience.

Sky Head of News John Ryley has long driven campaigns to hold potential leaders to account by having them debate on air in the run-up to General Elections and leadership contests.

“There has never been a more important time to reinvigorate the trust of voters in the office of the Prime Minister,” said Ryley.

“This live TV debate on Sky News gives the candidates a chance to reconnect with millions by debating the major issues facing Britain.”

Candidates tipped to go far include former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, whose resignations sparked Johnson’s downfall last Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who became the latest to announce she is running last night, and Jeremy Hunt, another former Health Secretary and Foreign Secretary.