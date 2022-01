ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Bruce Arians slaps helmet, throws elbow at Andrew Adams

Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Buccaneers included a moment during which Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians went after defensive back Andrew Adams, physically. It came after a muffed punt by Philadelphia receiver Jalen Reagor. Arians, in order to keep Adams from drawing a flag for pulling an opponent off the pile, slapped Adams [more]