R. Kelly found guilty of all counts in federal trial, sentenced to 30 years

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex-trafficking

R. Kelly will go to prison for 30 years for sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping and other sex-related crimes. In September, a jury found Kelly guilty on all nine charges: one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act. The singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was first accused of having sex with underage girls in the ’90s but escaped punishment for almost 30 years.