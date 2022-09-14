R. Kelly found guilty in federal kid porn trial

Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly was convicted Wednesday on federal child pornography charges following a monthlong trial in Chicago.

It comes on top of a 30-year prison sentence handed to the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer in June after he was found guilty of sex-trafficking and racketeering in a separate federal case in Brooklyn.

Jurors in the Chicago trial began deliberating on Tuesday afternoon.

Kelly, 55, was accused of videotaping himself having sex with underage girls, as well as of rigging his 2008 state trial on child porn charges, for which he was acquitted.

He was convicted on six out of the 13 counts he faced, according to CBS Chicago.

Co-defendant Derrell McDavid, Kelly’s former business manager, was also charged with conspiring to obstruct justice by rigging the 2008 trial, as well as two counts of receiving child porn. Another co-defendant, Kelly associate Milton Brown, faced a count of conspiring to receive child porn. Both were found not guilty on all counts, the outlet said.

Prosecutors, during the trial, said the “Ignition” singer was “a sexual predator” who had used his fame to prey on underage girls and record the abuse on video.

Co-defendant Derrell McDavid was charged with conspiring to obstruct justice. AP/Ashlee Rezin

“Robert Kelly abused many girls over many years,” Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Pozolo told the jurors, using the fallen star’s full name. “He committed horrible crimes against children. … All these years later, the hidden side of Robert Kelly has come out.”

The evidence against Kelly included graphic videos of the Grammy-winner abusing his then-14-year-old goddaughter — who previously gave damning testimony against him under the name “Jane.”

“That child, who had no prior sexual experiences in her life, was forced to lay on that floor while that man sitting right over there urinated on her,” Pozolo said in her closing argument. “That degrading act is forever captured on that video. That abuse is forever memorialized.”

Now 37, Jane testified that Kelly had sex with her “innumerable times,” sometimes along with other teenage girls that he had asked her to recruit.

Kelly’s attorneys, meanwhile, painted the prosecution witnesses as “perjurers, blackmailers and extortionists.”

Jennifer Bonjean is R.Kelly’s defense attorney. AP/Ashlee Rezin

Defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean specifically called out Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Lisa Van Allen, who testified she stole a sex tape from the singer — as well as one of his former associates, Charles Freeman, who asked him for $1 million to return an incriminating sex tape. Both testified with immunity.

“They came in here to tell the government’s version of the truth,” Bonjean said during her closing argument Tuesday.

With Post wires