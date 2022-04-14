The post R.I.P. Tim Feerick, Dance Gavin Dance Bassist Has Died appeared first on Consequence.

Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist of post-hardcore act Dance Gavin Dance, has died. No cause of death has been given, but the band revealed that Feerick passed away last night (April 13th).

“We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night,” read the statement from the band on Instagram. “We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss. We will share further updates on Swanfest and our upcoming touring schedule as soon as we have them.”

The statement mentions Swanfest, which is a one-day festival headlined and curated by Dance Gavin Dance that is slated to take place in the group’s hometown of Sacramento, California, on April 23rd. It also serves as the kickoff date for the band’s massive 2022 North American tour, which is scheduled through mid August. As the band stated, updates on the status of the outing are forthcoming.

After a brief stint in Dance Gavin Dance from 2009 to 2010, Feerick rejoined the band in 2012 and remained an active member until his passing. He played on the band’s five most recent albums, from 2013’s Acceptance Speech through 2020’s Afterburner. Just a few weeks ago, Dance Gavin Dance released the new single “Synergy,” with the promise of more new music soon.

Our condolences go out to Tim Feerick’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time. Videos for the aforementioned recent single “Synergy” and the 2017 track “Inspire the Liars” can be seen below.

