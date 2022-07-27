R.I.P., Million Dollar Island; NBC’s Answer to Survivor Cancelled Before Cameras Roll on Season 1

NBC has deserted Million Dollar Island.

A network spokesperson confirms to TVLine that it has scrapped the “high-stakes” competition series before cameras even began rolling on its inaugural season.

No reason was given for Island‘s demise, although Deadline speculates that the series’ budget was to blame.

Co-producer Studio Lambert is said to be shopping the series to other outlets.

In announcing the pickup last March, NBC described the Survivor-esque project — which is based on a Dutch format — as “a social experiment in which 100 contestants must forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize… In this intense competition, the strength of your personal bonds are just as important as being the ultimate player,” the network added at the time.”

Added Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert at the time: “We’re thrilled to be making this big new format for NBC. The storytelling and strategy, along with a breathtakingly beautiful and remote landscape, will combine to offer viewers a gripping competition.”

Vulture reporter Joe Adalian first reported the cancellation buzz earlier this month.

