Quotes from Tom Izzo following Big Ten Tournament loss to Purdue

The Associated Press

Champs again: Villanova tops Creighton to win Big East title

NEW YORK (AP) While Collin Gillespie waited to twirl the souvenir net from atop a ladder he could not have climbed a year ago, he was spotted by another former Villanova star who knows how to win a championship game in crunch time. Kris Jenkins joked maybe it was his and Gillespie’s shared uniform No. 2 that made the Wildcats so fearless when the outcome was at stake. Or maybe it’s just the Wildcat Way forged under coach Jay Wright of shaking off nerves, bad shots, a stifling defense, whatever distraction got in their way, to always hit that next big shot and win the next big game.