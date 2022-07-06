Quiver Distribution Acquires Coming-Of-Age Film ‘1-800-HOT-NITE’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution has acquired North American rights to Nick Richey’s sophomore feature 1-800-HOT-NITE, slating it for release on November 4.

The coming-of-age drama written and directed by Richey centers on Tommy (Dallas Dupree Young), whose world is turned upside down from the moment police break down his door and arrest his father. Faced with a parentless future, Tommy escapes child protective services’ custody with his best friends Steve (Mylen Bradford) and O’Neill (Gerriso Machado) into the LA streets—packed with men trying to rob them, cops chasing them, a python, a fist fight, a first kiss and phone sex. Throughout it all, Tommy keeps calling an 800 number, as he feels the woman on the line (Ali Richey) is the only adult he can confide in. By the end of the night, the boys’ brotherhood breaks down as they cross the threshold into adulthood.

The adventure pic had its world premiere at the Santa Barbara Film Festival this past spring, most recently claiming the Audience Award for Fusion Features at Dances With Films. Pic is a Halfway Crooks production in association with Lexicon/Aloe Entertainment/Sugar Rush Pictures. Its producers are Nick Richey, Ali Richey, Zach Mann, Nathan Presley, Trevor Lee Georgeson, Phoenix Vaughn, Ben Jagger and Warren Pereira. Exec producers include Mark Mathias Sayre, Adam Merino, Mary Aloe, Andrea Bucko, Ryan Isaacson, Jason Marzano, Chai Mann and Joy Mann.

“Nick’s distinct vision deftly captures the thin line between youth and adulthood,” said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. “With an exceptional up-and-coming cast paired with a fresh, heartfelt script, this urban odyssey is sure to provide lessons, laughs, tears, and lays bare the often-awkward memories of one’s own adolescence.”

Quiver Distribution is a film production, acquisition and distribution company operating in the U.S., Canada and international markets focused on developing and distributing high-quality, talent-driven films. The company recently acquired Steve Pink’s relationship drama The Wheel starring Amber Midthunder and Taylor Gray, and Bill Posely’s SXSW prize winner Bitch Ass, also setting an early 2023 release for its horror-thriller sequel Becky 2: The Wrath of Becky, starring Lulu Wilson And Seann William Scott.

Larry Greenberg negotiated the deal for 1-800-HOT-NITE on behalf of Quiver with Mary Aloe of Aloe Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.