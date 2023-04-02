Quinta Brunson Takes Swipe At ‘Friends’ & Makes Plea To Pay Teachers “The Money They Deserve” – The Hamden Journal

Quinta Brunson took the Saturday Night Live stage as host to deliver a monologue where she took a swipe at Friends and made a plea in the name of teachers.

The Abbott Elementary star and creator said she had been dreaming about hosting the NBC sketch show since she was a kid.

“I wanted to be on SNL back in the day but the audition process seemed long,” she said. “So instead, I just created my own TV show, made sure it became really popular, won a bunch of Emmys and then got asked to host –– so much easier, so much easier.”

Brunson then compared her ABC sitcom with Friends listing the differences between the shows.

“It’s a network sitcom like, say, Friends,” she said about Abbott Elementary. “Except, instead of being about a group of friends, it’s about a group of teachers. Instead of New York, it’s in Philadelphia and instead of not having Black people, it does.”

Brunson told the audience that she was inspired to create Abbott Elementary because her mother was a teacher. However, she said that the “downside now is every time there’s an issue with the public school system, people expect me to solve it and that’s not fair.”

The Emmy winner also said that people expect her to be like her character on the comedy show but would like to not be compared. Brunson then said she has started lying to her mother about who she is hanging out with and only revealing half-truths. She said that there was a time she went out to dinner but didn’t tell her with who because she hung out with former President Obama, showcasing a video with him.

Brunson ended her monologue with a message advocating for teachers.

“Please, remember how important teachers are,” she said. “Acknowledge the work they do every day and for the love of God, pay them the money they deserve.”

Watch Brunson’s complete monologue in the video posted below.