Quinta Brunson Takes April Fool’s “Pranks” To An Unusual New Level – The Hamden Journal

Maybe Quinta Brunson learned about April Fool’s Day “pranks” from some confused kids at Abbott Elementary.

The Emmy-winning creator, writer and star of ABC’s breakout comedy will be the teacher — er, host — of Saturday Night Live this weekend for the first time, and she tries her hand at making an April fool of castmember Molly Kearney. There’s just one teensy little problem: Brunson appears unclear on the concept.

Poor Kearney is just minding her own business while getting a drink at the watercooler when Brunson leaps from behind some boxes with flowers and candy and yells, “Prank!” — eliciting an old-school spit take. Later she pops out of a closet with balloons and a gift basket. The bemused Kearney then tells the camera about her doubts in re Brunson’s notion of a prank.

Cut to Brunson saying to the camera, “Molly said that?” She then lets slip with her plan for the next “prank.” Suffice it to say, Kearney embraces the host’s giving nature this time.

Have a look at the promo above.

Lil Yachty is the musical guest on SNL this week, which will be the NBC late-night stalwart’s first show since its editorial staffers ratified a new contract deal that averted a potential strike.

Ex-‘SNL’ castmember Molly Shannon and Blonde star Ana de Armas will host the next two episodes on April 8 and 15, respectively.

