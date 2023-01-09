Quinn Redeker, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor and Oscar-Nommed Screenwriter, Dies at 86

Quinn Redeker, the actor who was best known for his role on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives,” died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 86.

Redeker was a guest star staple on American television for more than three decades from the 1960s through the 1980s, best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on “Days of Our Lives” from 1979 to 1987. He also played Rex Sterling on more than 200 episodes of CBS’s “The Young and Restless.” He also appeared in shows like “Starsky & Hutch,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Cannon,” “Kojak,” “Mannix,” “Sea Hunt,” “That Girl,”and “Barnaby Jones.” In the TV movie “Love Boat II,” Redeker played Captain Madison.

His acting on daytime dramas was especially recognized with awards, having been twice nominated for an Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for “The Young and the Restless” in 1989 and 1990. He also was a two-time winner at the Soap Opera Digest Awards, taking the 1983 Soapy Award for best villain for his role on “Days of our Lives,” along with the 1989 award for outstanding actor in a supporting role, daytime for “The Young and the Restless.”

As a screenwriter, Redeker was nominated for an Academy Award for original screenplay for his story credit on “The Deer Hunter” alongside Deric Washburn, Louis A. Garfinkle and Michael Cimino. The 1978 war drama from director Michael Cimino starred Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, John Cazale and Christopher Walken, and took home an array of awards at the 51st Academy Awards, including best picture and best director.

In addition to television, Redeker had co-starring turns in films such as “The Electric Horseman,” “The Candidate” and “Ordinary People.”

He is survived by his children Brennen, Arianne, Glaen, and Quinn Jr., and two grandchildren.

