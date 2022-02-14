Quiet but very cold for Tuesday’s Olympic forecast

NextShark

US-born Olympian Nathan Chen called a ‘traitor’ on Chinese social media

Social media users in China are blasting Chinese American figure skating star Nathan Chen, with many calling him a “traitor” for representing the United States at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Chen drew heavy criticism on Chinese social media platform Weibo after winning his first Olympic gold medal in the individual figure skating program and helping the U.S. team secure the silver medal in the team figure skating competition last week, reported Yahoo Sports. Many Chinese fans unfavorably compared Chen to U.S. born athletes competing for Team China at the Winter Olympics, such as 18-year-old freestyle skier Eileen Gu and 19-year-old figure skater Zhu Yi.