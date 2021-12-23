Quidel to Buy Ortho Clinical in Deal Valued at $6 Billion

Text size





A single at-home Covid-19 test by Quidel sits on a drugstore shelf in Chicago

Scott Olson/Getty Images





Healthcare diagnostics manufacturer





Quidel



reached an agreement to acquire





Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings



for $24.68 a share of common stock in cash and newly issued shares in the combined company.

The deal price, Quidel said in a press release, represents a 25% premium over Ortho Clinical’s closing price on Wednesday of $19.79. The deal has an equity value of about $6 billion, Quidel said.