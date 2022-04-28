Quick predictions for the Packers in the first round of the 2022 draft

The Green Bay Packers are entering Thursday night as one of eight teams with two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. General manager Brian Gutekunst holds picks No. 22 and No. 28.

How will Gutekunst and the Packers handle the first round?

Here are a few predictions for the Packers on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft:

Try to trade up from 22, trade back from 28

The Packers are in a good position to trade up, and Gutekunst’s history as general manager suggests he’ll be tempted into moving up to get a player on Thursday night. Going from No. 22 to somewhere between No. 11 and No. 17 could put the Packers into position to get a blue-chip player from the class, possibly at wide receiver or edge rusher. If Gutekunst moves up from No. 22, he might then consider trading down from No. 28 to recoup some of the lost draft capital. It’s a tempting scenario; the Packers could get an elite player on their board in a trade up from 22 and then bolster the team’s position on Day 2 by trading back from 28. The Texans (No. 13), Ravens (No. 14) and Chargers (No. 17) could be trade-up partners.

Trade up for WR

The draft class might be deep at wide receiver, but it’s probably only four-deep in elite prospects in the first round. If the Packers want one of Jameson Williams, Drake London, Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave, Gutekunst may have to trade up. A run on receivers could come in the mid-teens. After a few years of watching top wide receivers come off the board right before their pick, the Packers could get aggressive on Thursday night and make sure they get one they really want in this draft. Losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason demands getting help at receiver in this draft. Will Gutekunst sit idly and watch the top receivers come off the board again, or will he get aggressive and go get one? He has the draft capital to be aggressive this year.

Drafts one of these defensive players

Regardless of whether or not the Packers get a wide receiver, don’t be surprised if Gutekunst takes at least one defensive player in the first round. Four of his first five first-round picks have been defensive players, and there could be several attractive options available in the 20s on Thursday night. George Karlaftis, Daxton Hill, Logan Hall, Travis Jones, Drake Jackson, Quay Walker, Lewis Cine and David Ojabo all fit what the Packers typically target in the first round. The guess here is that one of the Packers’ first-round picks (assuming they make two) will come from the list above, especially if the Packers aren’t able to secure one of the top receivers. A plausible scenario: Gutekunst targets big people in the first round (defensive line, offensive line, edge rusher) and then focuses on getting pass-catchers for Aaron Rodgers on Day 2.

