Questlove To Direct Live-Action Hybrid Adaptation of ‘The Aristocats’ For Disney

EXCLUSIVE: After winning the Oscar for Best Documentary last year, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson has found his feature film directing debut as sources tell Deadline he will helm a live-action/hybrid reimaging of The Aristocats for Walt Disney Studios. Thompson also is executive producing and overseeing music for the film, whose script is by Will Gluck and Keith Bunin. Tarik Trotter, Shawn Gee and Zarah Zohlman will exec produce on behalf of Two One Five Entertainment.

Gluck and his production company, Olive Bridge, are producing along with Thompson’s Two One Five.

The film is based on the 1970 animated pic about a family of Parisian felines who learn they are set to inherit a fortune from their owner. When the owner’s jealous butler kidnaps them and leaves them in the country, they must team up with a smooth-talking tomcat to try to make it back home before it’s too late.

A founding member of iconic Philadelphia hip hop band The Roots, six-time Grammy winner Thompson made the jump into directing with his doc Summer of Soul, about the 1969 Harlem Cultural festival. The pic premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, taking home the Grand Jury Prize and beginning its run of accolades that would culminate at the 2022 Oscars.

Since then, Thompson had been weighing his options of what made sense when it came to directing a feature film, ultimately landing on Aristocats. He is repped by WME and manager Shawn Gee.

