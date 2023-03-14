Quentin Tarantino Sets ‘The Movie Critic’ As Next Film – The Hamden Journal

Has Quentin Tarantino found his next and potentially final film? Sources tell The Hamden Journal that Quentin Tarantino is set to direct The Movie Critic, which is based on an original script he penned. No studio is attached and Borys Kit from our Sister Publication The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.

Plot details are being kept under lock and key other then it being focused on a a female film critic in the 1970s.

Tarantino hasn’t directed a film since 2019’s Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood and everyone in the industry has been on pins and needles on what that next film could be. For years he has said he would direct ten films and then retire and this would mark his tenth film. While he was promoting his recent book Cinema Speculation, he had been saying in interviews that he had written a ten episode TV series, that could have possibly been an actual Bounty Law series based on the show featured in Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, and it is unknown what will come of that if he chooses to shoot this next. There has also been rumors of a potential film centered on the backstory of Cliff Booth, the character Brad Pitt played in Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood. We will update as it becomes more clear what this next project is.