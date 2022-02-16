Quentin Tarantino Set As ‘The Battle For Uber’ Narrator – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Pulp Fiction) has been set as the narrator for the first season of Showtime’s Super Pumped anthology series chronicling The Battle for Uber. The project reunites the Oscar-winning filmmaker with his Kill Bill star Uma Thurman, who was tapped to play Arianna Huffington.

The series’ first installment, based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book of the same name, tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Travis Kalanick, its hard-charging CEO who ultimately was ousted in a boardroom coup. The Battle for Uber is set to debut on February 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien also stars Kyle Chandler, Babak Tafti, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Elisabeth Shue and more. Koppelman, Levien and Beth Schacter exec produced, wrote and served as showrunners, with Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarsk also exec producing and Isaac serving as co-executive producer.

Tarantino is a two-time Oscar winner and eight-time nominee known for films including Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained, Inglorious Basterds, Death Proof, Grindhouse, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and 2, Jackie Brown, Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs. The icon has also been recognized over the course of his career with three Golden Globes, three Critics’ Choice Awards, two BAFTA Awards, an Independent Spirit Award, the American Cinema Editors’ Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, the Casting Society of America’s Career Achievement Award, the Costume Designers Guild’s Distinguished Collaborator Award, the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or, the Santa Barbara Film Festival’s American Riviera Award, the Toronto Film Festival’s International Critics’ Award, five Grammy nominations, three DGA Award noms, an Emmy nom, a WGA Award nom and other accolades.

Tarantino has previously narrated or lent his voice to many of his own films, including his most recent efforts Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and The Hateful Eight. He’s also appeared in films including From Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado and Reservoir Dogs, and series including Alias, among other projects.

During ViacomCBS (now Paramount)’s investor day press conference yesterday, it was revealed that Super Pumped has been renewed for a second season focused on Facebook ahead of its Season 1 premiere. The second installment, featuring an all-new cast, will specifically hone in on the relationship between CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, which was at the center of the company’s transition from groundbreaking startup to the power it has become and the world-changing forces unleashed, intentionally and unintentionally, as a result.

Koppelman, Levien and Schacter will return to write the new season and serve as showrunners, exec producing with Schiff.

Tarantino is represented by WME and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.