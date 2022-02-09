Quentin Tarantino is going to become a father again.

The 58-year-old filmmaker and wife Daniella Pick, 38, are expecting their second child, his rep confirmed to E! News on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Their baby will join big brother Leo, who will turn 2 later this month.

News of the couple’s upcoming arrival was first reported by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, which stated that the singer is due to give birth in the coming months. The sex of the couple’s second child was not revealed.

The filmmaker and Pick, daughter of Israeli music legend Svika Pick, married in 2018 in their home in Beverly Hills, Calif. For the past two years, they have been living in Tel Aviv, Israel, where Tarantino’s wife gave birth to Leo in late February 2020.

“We almost didn’t name him [Leo] because people would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio,” Tarantino said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last June. “There’s nothing wrong with that but I didn’t. He’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion.”

Celeb Baby Bumps

Leo was born days before the official start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the family has been living in Israel over the past two years, the director and screenwriter has been spotted back in Los Angeles a few times since then.

Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

“The idea was that we would spend like three to four months in Tel Aviv and three to four months in Los Angeles and then COVID hit,” he told Jimmy Kimmel. “So three to four months became nine to 12 months.”

Meanwhile, Tarantino is learning Hebrew, with the help of his son. “He can only say one word and that is ‘Abba,’ which is the Hebrew word for ‘Dada.’ And a third of the time, he means me,” Tarantino joked to Kimmel. “I’m actually learning a lot with Leo because he watches these like, baby TV kind of things and it’s all in Hebrew, so I’m learning with him.”