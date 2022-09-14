‘Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski & JVN Tweet They Are ‘Finally Together’

jvn and antoni

Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski are officially together — or at least that’s what they want us to believe.

Both of the Queer Eye stars and longtime friends posted to their social media today, saying that the two of them are “finally together” along with pictures of them cuddling close.

“Some personal news,” Porowski wrote on his Twitter with a pic of him in a t-shirt and jeans holding hands with Van Ness in a red dress. “After years of joking about it, we’re finally together. Here’s to giving things a shot 🙂 More tomorrow.”

Van Ness made their own post, another picture of them in the same outfits, almost definitely from the same shoot, with their own caption.

“We’re finally together,” Van Ness wrote. “Details tomorrow, but know that we’re very happy and feeling supported by the people around us.”

Back in 2020, Van Ness married her partner Mark Peacock. “I got married to my best friend [and] have a loving partner to continue building my life with,” he said in an Instagram post.

While there’s a chance Poworski and Van Ness could be serious and have entered into a polyamorous relationship, it’s also likely that the two Queer Eye stars are teaming up for a business relationship, not a personal one.

As Twitter user @katieisgolden puts it, “Antoni & Jonathan tomorrow: haha oops auto-crop, anyway here’s our new alcohol line. Here’s to giving it a SHOT (get it).”

However, we can always hope that the two stars have actually found poly love together. I mean, wouldn’t it be a great moment for poly representation to see two stars of this caliber openly in a poly relationship??

Guess we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to find out the truth!

RELATED | JVN Is Getting Curious in Brand New Solo Netflix Show