Queen’s state funeral coffin wreath used flowers from wedding

Foliage used on the late Queen’s coffin at the state funeral were cut from a plant used at her wedding to the late Prince Phillip. (Getty Images)

The wreath of flowers on the late Queen’s coffin at the state funeral today was a touching addition to honour her wedding to the late Prince Philip.

At King Charles’ request, the wreath was made of flowers cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House and included foliage with very meaningful symbolism.

Rosemary was used for remembrance while myrtle was used as the ancient symbol of a happy marriage, poignantly cut from a plant grown from the sprig of myrtle in Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding bouquet in 1947.

The Queen’s funeral wreath featured a flower with a touching tribute to her wedding day. (Getty Images)

English oak also featured to symbolise the strength of love, no doubt also representative of the late monarch and Duke of Edinburgh, who are due to be buried together at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside the Queen’s father, King George VI and her mother Queen Elizabeth, and where ashes of the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret have also been buried.

Also requested by Charles, the wreath is made in a sustainable way, in a nest of English moss and oak branches, and without the use of floral foam.

The wreath included myrtle, a flower used in the late Queen’s wedding bouquet when she married Prince Philip. (Getty Images)

Flowers in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, were cut from the gardens of Royal Residences.

They sat alongside the Imperial State Crown which was placed upon a purple velvet cushion as the coffin was carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

The late Queen holding a bouquet of flowers and the late Prince Philip on their wedding day on 20 November, 1947. (Getty Images)

Charles and the Queen Consort, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the state funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined to pay their respects, as did Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Camilla’s rarely seen children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes were also in attendance.

