Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Unveiled:Mary Berry Competition & BBC Concert – The Hamden Journal

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will include Mary Berry and MasterChef’s Monica Galetti overseeing a competition to invent a new pudding along with a BBC concert featuring “some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars.”

Buckingham Palace today unveiled information about the various June events, which will see the Queen celebrate 70 years on the throne amid a four-day bank holiday from June 2 to 5. She will reach the 70-year mark next month.

The debut event on May 29 will be a competition to invent a new pudding celebrating the Queen’s reign, hosted by UK favourite Berry and Masterchef host Galetti, along with Buckingham Palace Head Chef Mark Flanagan. The winning recipe will be made available to the public and the pudding will be enjoyed at Big Jubilee Lunches during the bank holiday weekend, according to the Palace. The competition comes 70 years after the coronation chicken dish was invented to mark the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

Later in the week, the BBC will stage and broadcast a live concert from Buckingham Palace “bringing together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars.”

Various other events are planned, including a Queen’s Birthday Parade with 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, a Big Jubilee Lunch and a Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The celebrations come at a difficult time for the Queen. She recently experienced a period of ill health and her son Prince Andrew is fighting a legal battle over accusations from Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.