Queen given standing ovation at star-studded Platinum Jubilee celebration

The Queen is all smiles as she attends Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza A Gallop Through History

The Queen was honoured with a standing ovation as her Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off with a star-studded equestrian extravaganza featuring some of the world’s leading performers.

Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Dame Helen Mirren – once again playing a Queen of England – led the cast of entertainers who appeared in the first major event marking the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The audience rose to their feet applauding and cheering when the monarch arrived at the arena close to Windsor Castle for the musical and theatrical romp across the centuries called A Gallop Through History.

The event was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show which has been welcoming spectators for the past three days including the monarch who spent part of her Friday touring the show grounds after earlier missing the State Opening of Parliament.

Despite ongoing mobility issues the Queen walked to her seat in the royal box after she was driven into the Castle Arena escorted by mounted divisions of the Household Cavalry.

The Queen arrives for the Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration – Britain Royals Windsor Horse Show

She was joined by her son the Earl of Wessex for the show that reflected her life-long passion for horses.

A tri-service guard of honour featuring the Coldstream Guards, RAF Regiment and Royal Navy was in place for the Queen’s arrival which was signalled by the National Anthem being played by military musicians.

The Queen and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, are greeted with a tri-service guard of honour as they arrive at the star-studded event – REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Among the celebrities taking part in the show were Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili and Katherine Jenkins, an all-star cast of British and international talent for Sunday’s performance which was broadcast live by ITV.

Ahead of the event Cruise was asked by the PA news agency if he was looking forward to the show, where he is expected to announce an element of the performance, and he replied “absolutely”.

Dame Helen, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of the Queen in the film of the same name, played Queen Elizabeth I as the show began by chronicling the events of the first Elizabethan age from the attempted invasion of the Spanish Armada to leading figures of the day like William Shakespeare.

Dame Helen Mirren performs as Queen Elizabeth I – Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Television presenter Alan Titchmarsh said “our identity, heart and soul is embodied by Her Majesty the Queen”.

The gardening guru and writer told presenters Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham: “This is a remarkable year, 70 years for a remarkable woman whom I’ve met quite a lot and been bowled over by because she’s such ferociously good company.

“She has enormous quiet charisma like Nelson Mandela did, he had a kind of grace and the Queen’s the same.

“It’s important in our lives, particularly this past couple of years, that we have special. It’s often underrated and it’s poo-pooed by intellectuals, it matters. It is at the core of our very being.

“If we don’t know our own family history, we know hers and she in a way shares her lineage with us and her history is our history, and that matters to us. Whether we’re conscious of it or not.”

Titchmarsh added that there are some “very moving moments” at the end of the ITV celebrations when the Queen’s own ponies take to the stage.

Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise has said it is “a real honour and privilege” to be a part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Windsor.

Tom Cruise arrives for the performance – Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The actor, best known for action film franchises Top Gun and Mission Impossible, told presenters Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham that the Queen “is a woman I greatly admire”.

He said: “What she has accomplished is historic. She has met presidents, world leaders, people from all walks of life.

“Not just Americans, but the world knows the dignity, devotion and kindness, that is what I have always felt about her.

“Someone that understands her position and has held it through a history that’s just been extraordinary the past 70 years.”

The Queen has attended every Royal Windsor Horse Show since its inception 79 years ago, reflecting her keen interest in horse racing and breeding. In a photograph marking her 96th birthday in April, she was pictured with two fell ponies.