Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of royal and military titles

Prince Andrew was stripped of all his military titles Thursday — a day after a Manhattan judge allowed the sexual assault lawsuit against the disgraced royal to move forward.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” Buckingham Palace said, using the 61-year-old prince’s title.

A royal source said Andrew would no longer use the title “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity and his other roles would be distributed among other members of the Royal family.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” the palace said.

Andrew’s monarch mom had already barred her middle son from performing royal duties amid the severe backlash sparked by his disastrous 2019 BBC interview justifying his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and now-convicted madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

The latest move came after Andrew lost his bid to dismiss a lawsuit by sex accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre — and amid growing calls for him to finally be stripped of the military titles.

This week, more than 150 veterans signed an open letter calling for the move, saying he had brought the armed services he represented into disrepute.

“We are particularly upset and angry that Prince Andrew remains a member of the armed forces and continues to hold military titles, positions and ranks, including that of Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy,” the letter said.

“We are therefore asking that you take immediate steps to strip Prince Andrew of all his military ranks and titles and, if necessary, that he be dishonorably discharged.”

Giuffre, now 38, has long claimed that Epstein and Maxwell made her have “disgusting” sex with the royal three times, starting in 2001 when she was just 17. The prince has never been criminally charged.

Andrew’s lawyers insist he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”

He has never been charged criminally, but the lawsuit is set to go to trial in Manhattan federal court later this year.

With Post wires