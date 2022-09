Associated Press

Live updates: Public view queen’s coffin in ancient hall

Members of the public who have waited outside for many hours are now being let into Westminster Hall to pay their respects at the queen’s coffin, which is lying in state there. A huge line of mourners began lining up earlier this week, some as early as Monday, along London’s River Thames. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to join the line in coming days before Monday’s state funeral.