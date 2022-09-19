Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral and procession

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral took place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, with mourners paying their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch who died on Sept. 8 at 96. The state funeral was held after 10 official days of national mourning and started with a service at Westminster Abbey, which was attended by 2,000 guests.

The coffin, draped in the Royal Standard flag with the Imperial State Crown, which has almost 3,000 diamonds, sitting atop it as well as an orb and scepter, then made its way to Windsor Castle, where she’ll be buried during a private family ceremony. Her final resting place is alongside her husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April 2021.

From Catherine, Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with their sartorial choices to Elizabeth’s last two corgis, Sandy and Muick, awaiting the procession alongside Prince Andrew, here are the emotional moments from the somber day.

King Charles III walks alongside Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it’s carried out of Westminster Abbey. A wreath sat atop the coffine with a handwritten note reading, “In loving and devoted memory,” and signed Charles R, which stands for Rex or king. (Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Countess of Wessex, the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex, Peter Phillips and the Earl of Snowdon walk behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as it’s carried out of Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin is carried out of the doors of Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Queen Elizabeth’s final two corgis, Sandy and Muick, are pictured at Windsor Castle awaiting Queen Elizabeth’s coffin following the state funeral. (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool)

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hold hands as they make their way to their seats for the service at Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Reuters)

Prince Harry, whose attire for the funeral’s events made headlines, wore a suit, as opposed to a military uniform, because he is no longer a senior working royal. The Duke of Sussex is pictured here walking behind his grandmother’s coffin as it’s carried of Westminster Abbey. (Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/Pool via REUTERS)

Prince George walks next to a car after the service at Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex outside of Westminster Abbey following the state funeral service. (Photo: Adam Gerrard- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales is driven down The Mall after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. (Photo: Tom Jenkins – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The brothers, William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, walk behind their grandmother’s coffin as it travels in a procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London. (Photo: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales during the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Coldstream Guards ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. . (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Princess Beatrice during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried in The state hearse as it proceeds towards St. George’s Chapel followed by Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Anne, Princess Royal, King Charles III, Peter Phillips, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal depart Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy departs Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is transported in a hearse from Wellington Arch following her state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Leila Coker – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Camilla, Queen Consort are seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Sophie Trudeau and Justin Trudeau during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Princess Beatrice Windsor and Princess Eugenie Windsor attend The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Mike Tindall and Zara TIndall during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Sarah, Duchess of York during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

