Queen Elizabeth II tributes continue to pour in from world leaders

Tributes to the late Queens Elizabeth II continued to pour in from leaders all over the world.

Country heads from Australia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Brazil, Jamaica, and more offered their condolences to the monarchy and the United Kingdom after learning of the queen’s passing Thursday afternoon.

Remembrances and kind words came from all corners of the world, including former British colonies that fought for freedom from the monarchy.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese noted that the Queen was the only British monarch to visit the island nation.

“This is a loss we feel deeply in Australia,” Albanese said in a Thursday night video message. “… Her Majesty celebrated our good times and she stood with us during trials and hardships.”

Australia’s neighbor, New Zealand remembered the Queen, who was also its monarch and head of state under constitutional arrangements, as an extraordinary woman and leader.

“Here is a woman who gave her life, utterly, to the service of others,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters. “And regardless of what anyone thinks of the role of monarchies around the world, there is undeniably, I think here, a display of someone who gave everything on behalf of her people, and her people included the people of Aotearoa New Zealand.”

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria — which gained independence from the British in 1960 — expressed “immense sadness” over Her Majesty’s passing.

Queen Elizabeth II greets President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria during a Heads of Government reception at the San Anton Palace on November 27, 2015 near Attard, Malta.

“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader,” Buhari said. “She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place.”

In Latin America, leaders in Brazil and Argentina spoke highly of Queen Elizabeth II after learning of her death.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro announced the country would go into three days of national mourning to remember the 96-year-old royal.

He added that Elizabeth II “wasn’t the queen for the British only — she was a queen for all of us.”

Argentina’s government also grieved for the monarch.

“The government of the Argentine Republic expresses its sorrow for her passing and accompanies the British people and her family in this moment of grief,” its foreign ministry posted on Twitter.

In Asia, South Korea and Japan expressed their sympathy.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol tweeted that the Queens’ kind heart and good deeds will be remembered.

“She had a strong belief in the cause of human freedom and left great legacies of dignity,” he said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the loss of the royal is felt around the world.

“The loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a great loss not only to the British people but also to the international community,” he said. “Japan’s thoughts are with the United Kingdom as the British people overcome this deepest sadness.”

