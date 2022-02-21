Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID, but Buckingham Palace says her symptoms are mild
People around the world voiced concern for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II after Buckingham Palace confirmed she is positive with COVID-19. As CBS News correspondent Ian Lee reports, she is experiencing cold-like symptoms and even plans to carry on working.
