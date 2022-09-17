Queen Elizabeth II: Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie break silence on their ‘Grannie’s’ death: ‘We all miss you’

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie paid tribute to their “Grannie” Queen Elizabeth II after her death.

“You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever,” the royal sister duo expressed in a statement.

Beatrice and Eugenie penned the letter to their grandmother starting with “Our dearest Grannie.”

“We’ve not been able to put much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie. We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly.”

They continued to express how Her Majesty was the “matriarch” and guided the royal family for decades. The princesses reflected on the lessons and memories their grandmother has taught, while promising to cherish them forever.

“For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world,” the royal statement continued.

Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, James, Viscount Severn and Princess Eugenie inside Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022, in London. Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice of York and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen during a vigil in honor of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal sisters penned Queen Elizabeth II as a “remarkable leader” and noted that the world’s tribute would have truly made her “smile.”

“We’re so happy you’re back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we’re so very proud of you. We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service. God save the King,” Beatrice and Eugenie concluded.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned over the United Kingdom for 70 years. Her Majesty’s coffin is lying in state at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Beatrice and Eugenie are the daughters of Prince Andrew and issued the comments ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept. 19.

In the statement posted on Twitter, The Royal Family account shared a sweet photo of Queen Elizabeth donning a dark red and blue checkered jacket with beautiful pearls and a jeweled brooch.

Her Majesty is pictured on a coach next to a young Princess Beatrice and Eugenie both wearing matching what appears to be Christmas pajamas, as they pet an adorable dog.

