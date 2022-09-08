Queen Elizabeth II’ Death Sees Canadian Emmy Party Postponed – The Hamden Journal

The death of Queen Elizabeth II today has had consequences for Emmy celebrations here in L.A.

The Canadian Consulate’s planned party tonight in Hollywood has been officially postponed, we’ve learned.

“Out of respect for the Queen’s passing” and citing protocol, the traditionally well attended event in the Canadian filled City of Angels will ostensively be rescheduled for a date in the future. However, with over a week of official mourning designated in the UK and Commonwealth nations like Canada, it seems unlikely the Zaib Shaikh-led Consulate will be able to hold the part before September 12’s Primetime Emmys.

Packed with Canadian nominees in many categories, the 74th Primetime Emmys will air live on NBC on Monday. Back for an in-person gathering for the first time in over two years due to the pandemic, the Canada & the Emmys’ reception was supposed to take place at Beauty and Essex on Cahuenga Blvd this evening.

Like the UK, Australia, New Zealand and many other former members of the British Empire the Buckingham Palace residing monarch is the head of state of Canada

No word yet if the BAFTA TV Tea Party will still go ahead on September 10 in Beverly Hills or not. We have reached out to BAFTA, and will update when they respond..