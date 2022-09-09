Queen Elizabeth II death: Operation London Bridge: What is happening today

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death at 96 years old after 70 years of service to the United Kingdom, preparations are in motion for the transition of power and elaborate funeral proceedings for Her Majesty.

As the nation of the United Kingdom and its respective providences prepare for mourning, here’s what is expected today following her death:

The King will return to London

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London on Friday, where the King will meet with new prime minister Liz Truss.

The King and Queen Consort have remand at Balmoral on Thursday in the wake of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, death.

There will most likely be 12 days of mourning before the Queen’s funeral. BACKGRID

Funeral planning and royal accession

King Charles will likely meet with the Duke of Norfolk, who is Earl Marshal, and is in charge of the accession of power and the funeral proceedings for Queen Elizabeth II.

As Earl Marshal, the job entitles them to make the arrangements for state functions.

A confirming time of National Mourning

The United Kingdom will then confirm the length of the national mourning period leading up to the Queen’s funeral. This will likely be 12 days, The Guardian reports.

King Charles III is driven through Ballater as he leaves Birkhall in Scotland and travels to London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Andrew Milligan/PA Images/Alamy

Royal mourning period

King Charles will then select the number of days the royal family and members of the royal household will be in mourning. This court mourning is expected to last one month.

When King George VI died in February 1952, the royal family and associates spent 16 weeks of Court Mourning.

National flag status

It will be announced that the national flag of the United Kingdom will remain at half-mast until the day following The Queen’s State Funeral.

Bells across England

Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s Cathedral, and Windsor Castle will ring their bells, along with churches across England, at noon today.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort drive through Ballater as they leave Birkhall in Scotland and travel to London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Andrew Milligan/PA Images/Alamy

Gun Salute

96 rounds will be fired off in a gun salute at 1 pm at Hyde Park and other stations around the country to honor each year of the Queen’s life, the BBC reported.

The King’s address

King Charles will address the nation with a pre-recorded speech at around 6 pm. He will pledge his duty of service to the United Kingdom as the country’s new sovereign and pay tributes to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Service of remembrance

Following the King’s speech, the British parliament’s prime minister and senior ministers are expected to attend a public service of remembrance for the Queen at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The service will begin at 6 pm BST, with a first-come-first-served basis for 2,000 guests, according to the BBC.

Flowers placed to next to pictures of Queen Elizabeth are pictured outside the British Consulate-General, after she died aged 96, in Hong Kong, China September 9, 2022. REUTERS

Her coffin will then be taken to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II will be taken to Windsor Castle for a committal service ahead of her burial in the castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel.