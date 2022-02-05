Queen Elizabeth hosts reception on eve of Platinum Jubilee

Let them all eat cake.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the eve of her 70 years on the throne Saturday cutting cake with guests at Sandringham Estate.

“I’ll put the knife in, see if it works,” the Queen quipped, to the delight of guests, members of the Women’s Institute and local charities, the Sun reported. “Somebody else can finish it off.”

Her Majesty, 95, ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI.

Platinum Jubilee events are planned throughout the year across the Commonwealth, highlighted by a four-day bank holiday in June.

Elizabeth is both the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in the history of England.

“The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022,” the reception cake read in deep-blue lettering upon white frosting.

Queen Elizabeth II took the throne on Feb. 6, 1952. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Elizabeth cut the cake with the words facing away from her and toward guests for the benefit of photographers, she was told.

“I don’t matter?” she joked in response.

The Queen appeared in good spirits while wearing a powder-blue Angela Kelly dress with crown-shaped white flower pattern. She used a wooden walking stick to move about the reception in the Sandringham Ballroom.

Guests included Angela Wood, who achieved renown as the 19-year-old aspiring chef who created the “Queen Elizabeth chicken” recipe served at the monarch’s coronation in 1953.

Multiple Platinum Jubilee events are planned for the year, including a four-day holiday in June. AP

The reception was considered a poignant moment for the Queen. Her father, just 56 at the time, died at Sandringham while she was on a trip in Kenya with her husband Prince Philip. The Platinum Jubilee marks her first celebration as Queen without Philip, who died in April 2021, by her side.

The Palace released photos Friday of the Queen at Windsor Castle preparing for the anniversary by poring through an array of memorabilia from her reign. Among the collection: cards and artwork sent by children and other members of the public over the years.

“Ma’am you’re the tops,” reads one letter, with the handwritten words placed around a collection of bottle tops artfully placed in a framed center of a card.

This was Queen’s first celebration without her husband Prince Philip, who died in 2021. AP

The Queen enjoyed an unexpected visitor when Candy, her beloved dorgi, part dachshund, part corgi, trotted into the room across its luxurious royal red rug.

“And where did you come from? I know what you want,” the Queen piped up at Candy. She petted the pup with her right hand while seated at a small desk.

The Palace released a video of the Queen petting Candy while reading some of the cards.